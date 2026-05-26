Sennheiser announces Momentum 5 Wireless ANC Headphones

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Sennheiser has announced Momentum 5 Wireless headphones, and they are promised to be no more and no less than "the most capable and user-focused evolution of the acclaimed headphone series yet", according to Tech Power Up. These new headphones are also "introducing meaningful enhancements to elevate everyday listening for the modern audio enthusiast".

Momentum 5 Wireless has a 42 mm transducer, which are manufactured in Tullamore, Ireland. They are nspired by the HD 600-series headphones and tuned for full-bodied sound with dynamic bass. It has Hi-Res Audio certification, Snapdragon Sound technology featuring Bluetooth audio codec support up to aptX Lossless.

Since we are living in modern times, this Momentum 5 Wireless is using the free Smart Control Plus companion app's new 8-band EQ, bespoke presets, and intelligent Sound Personalization engine. Momentum 5 Wireless platform gives owners new and optimized capabilities through firmware updates to the DSP and wireless engines. Headphones are shipped with Bluetooth 5.4 out of the box and are engineered for the future: the headphones are ready for Bluetooth 6.0 via a future firmware release.

Headphones are promised to be up to three times more effective at reducing distracting voice chatter with its active noise-cancelling system. The number of microphones dedicated to ANC and transparency duties has doubled, with four microphones per side yielding across-the-board improvements.

There is of course quick charging, and up to 57 hours of battery life per charge with ANC engaged. 700 mAh battery is user-replaceable. Storage case is 20% smaller. Also included in the case are a USB Type-C charging cable and 3.5 mm analog audio cable.

Momentum 5 Wireless will be available in Black, White, and Denim colors, with a suggested retail price of $399.99 USD. In the USA sales start June 16th.