Self-driving cars are a game-changer for the blind

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You're probably aware that Tesla and many other electric cars are already largely capable of driving themselves, and fully self-driving cars are getting closer and closer. This is a concept that's particularly interesting for things like taxis. Opinions on this are divided, however, but one group that seems very positive about it is the visually impaired.

The New York Times reports today that visually impaired people have embraced the concept and say it strengthens their sense of independence and frees them from having to rely on others, whether companions or drivers. It also allows them to set the temperature exactly as they like, play music at whatever volume they want, and in essence, it's like taking your own car - except that you're not driving yourself.

Self-driving cars have not been entirely without controversy, however. In addition to putting drivers out of work, there have been some accidents that suggest the technology may not be 100% reliable yet, and if the power goes out, they risk getting stranded. But there is, of course, no doubt that we are moving in that direction, and this shows there are advantages that may have been overlooked in the discussion.