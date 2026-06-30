Sekiro: No Defeat will be available to watch from the 4th of September

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Sekiro: No Defeat is the upcoming anime based on FromSoftware's beloved stealth-action game Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice. It looks to follow the story of the game, in which you play as a shinobi trying to protect his lord as rival powers wish to steal his power of resurrection for themselves.

From the look of the most recent trailer, it appears as though we'll be spending a bit more time with Lord Kuro before he's taken off to Ashina Castle. The trailer, posted by Kadokawa in Japanese, might not be able to give English-only speakers much info, but it does tell us that the Sekiro anime technically has a release date, at least in Japan. It'll arrive in a three-week limited run on the 4th of September, 2026.

The idea of a limited run for an anime series might sound odd, but we imagine it means after the three weeks are over, it'll be heading for wider distribution. Crunchyroll still lists Sekiro: No Defeat as coming soon, but we should expect it in the autumn realistically if it's going to premiere in Japan in September.