See what is Next@Acer this Wednesday

In a couple of days, Acer will be revealing what it has planned for the future in its global press conference [email protected] The show will delve into the tech company's upcoming line-up of products as it prepares for 2022 and beyond, whilst also giving us an idea of what it means with its "Made for Humanity" tagline that suggests a focus on usability, eco-friendly approach and more.

The show is set to start at 14:00 BST / 15:00 CEST on October 13, and to make sure you are all up to date with all of the new content and information, we're going to be watching and commenting on everything that is announced as it happens.

To add to this, we're also hosting a 30-minute pre-show beforehand to speculate and tease what might be unveiled during the main event, so be sure to join us at the GR Live homepage in a few days to watch the show with us as we co-stream and give our thoughts live.

