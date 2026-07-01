Secret Sauce Showcase to return this July, over 70 indie games to be featured

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While the Summer Game Fest/Not E3 period has been over for a little while, many are likely eyeing Gamescom as the next period for a bunch of game announcements and news. This July will also have a few treats worth keeping in mind too.

On July 16, the Convergence Showcase will return and offer another batch of mostly AA and indie reveals, with no doubt the odd AAA project thrown in there for good measure too. This will occur in the afternoon of the 16th, but it will then be followed by the second iteration of the Secret Sauce Showcase.

This is an indie-geared event where we are promised over 70 titles will be featured, with multiple world premieres, and reveals including demo launches, release date announcements, surprise news, and updates from publisher Offbrand Games (Aethermancer, Demon Bluff, Rivals of Aether II).

The Secret Sauce Showcase will happen on July 16 at 19:30 BST/20:30 CEST and will directly follow the Convergence Showcase, making for around four hours of back-to-back indie and video gaming goodness.