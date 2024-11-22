Sea of Stars reaches over 6 million players

HQ

Sea of Stars was released just over a year ago to immediate acclaim. It was developed by The Messenger developer Sabotage Studio with the ambition to offer a ChronoTrigger-inspired adventure. And you could do worse than that for inspiration.

Since then, sales and player numbers have grown at a rapid pace, and recently the massive free expansion Dawn of Equinox was released. In March, we reported that Sea of Stars had been played by over five million gamers, and today it's time for the next milestone. Sabotage Studio writes on Threads that the role-playing game has now passed six million players.

We assume that we will see it reach more milestones in the future as this has the potential to become a timeless classic, and as you can see from our review, this is an adventure we highly recommend.