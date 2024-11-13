Sea of Stars' Dawn of Equinox update adds improved co-op, combat, and plenty more

HQ

Sabotage Studio is currently hard at work on the Sea of Stars DLC, Throes of the Watchmaker. While we've got to wait until Spring 2025 to see that game, though, we've got a new content update in the meantime.

The Dawn of Equinox update is available now to all players, introducing 3-player co-op, an overhauled combat system, prologue, and more. It's essentially the game as the developers initially wanted it to be, and Thierry Boulanger, co-founder of Sabotage Studio and game director on Sea of Stars, said that the update is "the community's gift to us - the overwhelming love and support they've shown us ever since we announced Sea of Stars is what gave our team the means to return to the project and refine it even more."

In terms of combat, the new Mystery Locks bring a whole new gameplay loop around revealing the ways to break enemy spells. The prologue now features more action-packed sequences, and there's also a new cinematic to enjoy, alongside a speedrunner Relic, new difficulty presets, improved parrot Relic, localisation for Quebecois, and extra quality of life improvements.