Sea of Stars hits five million players

Sabotage Studio has announced a few exciting bits of news regarding its acclaimed RPG Sea of Stars. The Canadian developer has revealed that the indie hit has surpassed five million total players, although where these players have come from remains unclear, as no doubt Game Pass and PlayStation Plus had a helping hand to reach this mega figure.

Also, the studio revealed that the game will soon be expanded with a new game mode that allows more players to suit up and enjoy the amazing world together. It will be known as Single Player+, and it will enable three players to team up and experience the entire game as a group. We're told that to retain the heart of the game, "each player will engage in traversal and combat with a new "Co-op timed hits" mechanic", and while the new trailer doesn't give us much of a glimpse at how this will work in practice, it does show off a bit of three-player exploration.

Sabotage states that this new mode will be debuting sometime soon, but that it is still currently in development.

If you haven't already played the game and are curious to know if it's for you, be sure to find our review of Sea of Stars right here.