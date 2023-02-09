Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars gets August launch date in new trailer

But you can play a demo on Nintendo Switch right now.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The The Messenger developers at Sabotage Studio settled with saying the game would launch sometime in 2023 when they delayed Sea of Stars last June, but gave us a summer window two months ago. Now we have an exact date and even the option to play some of it right away.

Tonight's trailer confirms Sea of Stars will launch on August 29. Nintendo Switch owners get an early, extra treat though, as a demo of the Kickstarter success is available right now on the eShop. Only time will tell if PC and PlayStation players will get the same opportunity at a later date.

HQ
Sea of Stars

Related texts



Loading next content