Sea of Stars

Sea of Stars crushes its Kickstarter goal

Sabotage Studio's Sea of Stars has reached its crowdfunding goal on Kickstarter tenfold since the campaign's launch.

Sabotage Studio, mostly known for The Messenger, is now working on an old-school turn-based RPG that was recently submitted on Kickstarter. It has raised 1,628,126 Canadian dollars, which is roughly equivalent to 900 000£, which is more than 10 times the initial goal.

Various stretch goals such as the Single Player+ mode that will let a friend join you have been unlocked, while a New Game+ mode has also been announced. However, these elements will not be in the base game but in a DLC set to release in 2022.

Sea of Stars

As we told you last month, Sea of Stars is a narrative prequel to The Messenger offering six playable characters, but no random encounter battles, which can be a breath of fresh air. On the other hand, Eric W. Brown (The Messenger) and Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger) will take care of the soundtrack.

Watch it's beautiful reveal trailer below:

Sea of Stars

You watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
