Sea of Stars crushes its Kickstarter goal

Sabotage Studio, mostly known for The Messenger, is now working on an old-school turn-based RPG that was recently submitted on Kickstarter. It has raised 1,628,126 Canadian dollars, which is roughly equivalent to 900 000£, which is more than 10 times the initial goal.

Various stretch goals such as the Single Player+ mode that will let a friend join you have been unlocked, while a New Game+ mode has also been announced. However, these elements will not be in the base game but in a DLC set to release in 2022.

As we told you last month, Sea of Stars is a narrative prequel to The Messenger offering six playable characters, but no random encounter battles, which can be a breath of fresh air. On the other hand, Eric W. Brown (The Messenger) and Yasunori Mitsuda (Chrono Trigger) will take care of the soundtrack.

Watch it's beautiful reveal trailer below: