Sea of Stars confirmed for Xbox One and Xbox Series

HQ

Many have been wanting more Chrono Trigger for decades, so it wasn't especially surprising that the The Messenger developers at Sabotage Studio's Kickstarter for Sea of Stars demolished its goal. One of the many reasons for the support was probably that we were told the game would launch on PC and "consoles", with the latter dependent on how much money the project got. PlayStation and Nintendo Switch owners have been allowed to celebrate since then, but it kind of seemed like those with an Xbox wouldn't get the pleasure when Sea of Stars' August launch was announced last month. Fortunately, there's no need to fret.

Sabotage has given us a new trailer confirming that Sea of Stars will also launch on Xbox One and Xbox Series on August 29, so everyone will be able to play what seems to be a great game at the same time.