Scrollslike Fatekeeper launches into Early Access in June

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Fatekeeper, the fantasy first-person action game from Paraglacial, has got its Early Access release date. The game has drawn the eyes of quite a few fantasy fans, as it looks a bit like a darker, more combat-focused Elder Scrolls type of game. Coming from just 13 people at Paraglacial, though, we shouldn't expect to be wandering Tamriel in Fatekeeper.

What we will get is fifteen hours of story and hacking as well as some slashing if you fancy it. That's for the full release, at least. The Early Access version, which drops on the 2nd of June, will contain about two hours of content. Due to there being a limited amount of content here, players are told that they'll be able to pick up the Early Access version for a significant discount, with that price increasing for the 1.0 launch.

With such a small team, Paraglacial is likely relying heavily on player feedback from the Early Access release to make sure that the full game is the best experience it can be. Fatekeeper lets players tackle a variety of fantasy enemies using swords and sorcery, with some impressive visuals for a game made by such a small team. It's looking like it could be a bit of a sleeper hit for fantasy fans, but we'll have to see how that Early Access launch goes in a couple of weeks.