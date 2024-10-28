English
Follow us
Gamereactor
esports
Counter-Strike 2

SAW has been crowned as the ESL Challenger Katowice 2024 victor

The team has punched its ticket to Season 21 of the ESL Pro League.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

While we tend to see a familiar slate of teams and organisations attending the ESL Pro League seasons, there are always a handful of smaller, less recognisable names that have punched their ticket through winning an ESL Challenger event. The latest of this bunch is SAW, who over the weekend managed to secure a spot in Season 21 of the tournament by winning ESL Challenger Katowice 2024.

The finale pitted Saw against B8 in a tight match-up where everything was to play for. This included not just the ESL Pro League invitation but a $50,000 cash prize too. After a gruelling set, SAW came out on top and claimed the lion's share of these prizes for its own.

With this result in mind, SAW joins a handful of other teams that have already claimed their spot in ESL Pro League: Season 21.

Counter-Strike 2

Related texts

0
Counter-Strike 2Score

Counter-Strike 2
REVIEW. Written by Patrik Severin

Patrick has continued defusing bombs, rescuing hostages and buying obscene amounts of weaponry in this sequel to the classic Counter-Strike...



Loading next content