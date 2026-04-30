Saudi Arabia to cancel funding of LIV Golf at the end of the season

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Turns out that rumours that Saudi Arabia was ending his funding for LIV Golf weren't baseless after all. Multiple outlets, including Reuters are BBC, are reporting that Saudi Arabia will withdraw backing to the golf competition, and now they will need to find new investors soon if they don't want to disappear.

According to those outlets' sources, it will be officially announced on Thursday, and LIV Golf organisers will announce a new "strategic plan" to find new investors, with a new independent board because its co-founder and governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan will step down.

Let's remember that LIV Golf was founded in 2021 with money from the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF), another enterprise to diversify the country's economy and attract interest and recognition worldwide, another form of "sportwashing" its dubious human-rights record.

This week, it was announced the postponement of an event in Louisiana in June, due to peak heat season and World Cup happening at the same time, although it is not clear if, with this announcement, it will be rescheduled. The 2026 season is expected to continue uninterrupted though, with upcoming events in United States (Virginia), South Korea, Spain and the UK.