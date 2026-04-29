LIV Golf event in Louisiana postponed due to World Cup and heat, unrelated to gloomy rumours from Saudi Arabia

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An upcoming LIV Golf event in Louisiana, set for June 28, has been postponed, and will be postponed to September or October. It has been reported that it has been postponed because of a variety of reasons, mainly to avoid competition with the World Cup, which will attract most of the interest, as well as to avoid the peak summer heat, and it has nothing to do with rumours that Saudi Arabia may be considering reducing or retiring their investment of this golf league.

But, as Reuters reports now, the state of Louisiana is seeking $1.2 million in state incentive funds. Governor Jeff Landry and ​Louisiana Economic Development Secretary Susan Bourgeois said that the state ​had already paid $3.2 million under its contract with LIV Golf, with $2 million being invested in upgrades for the Bayou Oaks at City Park course where the event was planned to take place.

If the event is moved to September or October, it will make it the final event of the 2026 LIV Golf Season, running from February to August.

The LIV Golf league, created in 2021 with funding from Saudi Arabia as an alternative and competition to the PGA Tour, was rumour of being at risk of reduced fundings from Saudi Arabia. Some outlets reported that some emergency meetings took place suggesting that the kindgom may stop supporting the league, although its CEO Scott O'Neil said that their season will continue as planned. "We signed up for this because we believe in disrupting the status quo", he said.