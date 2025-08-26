San Diego Comic-Con Málaga is gaining momentum with a lot of confirmations of personalities and companies involved

HQ

From 25 to 28 September, curiously coinciding with the dates of the Tokyo Game Show in Japan, Malaga will host an edition of the San Diego Comic-Con, the first time in history it has been held outside the United States. Expectations are high as the date approaches in the Spanish coastal city, and we have already confirmed some important names who will be attending, such as Jim Lee, Óscar Giménez and Peach Momoko.

Now those responsible for the event have given a new barrage of names of companies and personalities confirmed for SDCC2025 in Malaga, and there is something for everyone, especially for fans of TV series and videogames, although it also affects fans of comics and gothic literature.

Why do we say these? Well, because the casting of The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, AMC's original series derived from Robert Kirkman's comic book will have a special panel dedicated to the series. In attendance will be stars Norman Reedus and Mellisa McBride, as well as other recurring actors such as David Zabel, Dan Percival, Alexandra Masangkay, Eduardo Noriega, Óscar Jaenada, Hugo Arbués and Candela Saitta.

Continuing with TV series and lovers of gothic literature, the adaptation of Anne Rice's Immortal Universe (Interview with the Vampire, Lestat the Vampire, The Queen of the Damned) will also have their thirst for novelty (and blood) satisfied with the appearance of the upcoming series Talamasca: The Secret Order, Nicholas Denton, Mark Lafferty and John Lee Hancock.

Gamereactor will be participating as an official Media Partner of the event, and we will try to put the microphone in front of all these artists to bring them to you in exclusive interviews.

Bandai Namco and Nintendo, main videogame industry confirmations at SDCC 2025 in Malaga

Of course, we cannot finish without mentioning the increasingly prominent role of video games in pop culture and, therefore, in events such as the San Diego Comic-Con. Bandai Namco and Nintendo will be officially attending, presumably with their latest releases ready for testing on consoles, as well as some future surprises.

This is especially true for Nintendo, which is rumoured to be broadcasting a new Nintendo Direct in mid-September and could have details and release dates for games such as Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. Will Samus' next adventure with Kirby Air Riders and Pokémon Legends: Z-A appear at the Malaga event, we hope to find out very soon.