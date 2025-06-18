San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces first guest and new tickets on sale next week

HQ

San Diego Comic-Con is hosting its first international edition this summer, on September 25-28, in Málaga, Spain. And since the initial announcement earlier this year, which Gamereactor attended with some exclusive news, not much new was known about this event... other than the initial excitement from fans, which led to a sold-out.

Thankfully, San Diego Comic-Con Málaga has announced today that there are increasing capacity, and fans will have another opportunity at buying tickets next week, on Wednesday June 25. Prices remain the same, 50 euros + management fee per day, a price, they report, is special for the first occasion, and will increase to 80 euros in future years.

Many fans were wary to buying tickets for an event without knowing who will be attending. Thankfully, Comic-Con has announced the first guest: Jim Lee, current Chief Creative Officer of DC Comics, known for his work on The Uncanny X-Men or the New 52 run of the Justice League.

We will have to wait longer to know more guests, but San Diego Comic-Con Málaga promises over 300 hours of content in the four day event, from September 25-28, 2025. Remember, if you want tickets, Wednesday June 25, at 11:00 AM BST, 12:00 PM CEST, might be your final chance.