Rumour: Next Nintendo Direct to take place on 12 September

HQ

While the hangover from Gamescom and the recent Masahiro Sakurai-led Direct Mini about Kirby Air Riders still lingers, Nintendo still has a big game planned for this 2025 that has yet to set a release date. We're referring, of course, to Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and now it looks like someone may have found out when we'll get a release date for Samus Aran's new adventure.

This all comes from the insider account SwitchForce, which has posted a cryptic message on X that the next Nintendo Direct will take place on September 12. Remember that this account, although recent, also got the date of the previous Nintendo Direct right and its current reliability is high.

If true, Nintendo may not reveal the official announcement until 24-48 hours beforehand, so stay tuned from the second week of September to see if we get a new digital event from Nintendo and, potentially, news about Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. If you can't wait to find out more about the game, check out our first impressions after playing it at the Nintendo Switch 2 launch event.