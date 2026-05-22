San Diego Comic-Con Málaga confirms the creator of Captain Tsubasa: Yoichi Takahashi

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When we recently reported on the confirmation of Emily Rudd's attendance at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga - the actress who plays Nami in the Netflix live-action adaptation of One Piece - we already suggested that the organisers seemed to be stepping up the pace of big-name announcements for this year's event.

And today it seems there is a general consensus that the list of confirmed guests has just been taken up a notch, because this year SDCCM 2026 will welcome manga legend and creator of Captain Tsubasa, Yoichi Takahashi. The mangaka and creator of the football universe will be attending the convention for all four days. This means that, whichever single-day ticket you buy, you'll have the chance to meet the master.

Is Yoichi Takahashi reason enough to encourage you to confirm your attendance at San Diego Comic-Con in Málaga? Remember that you can buy your tickets now on the website.