San Diego Comic-Con Málaga announces an extensive list of guests and partners for the 2026 edition

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San Diego Comic-Con Málaga (second edition, 1-4 October 2026) has just announced on the event's 'Panel Cero' stage a series of new guests to add to previous announcements such as Iñaki Godoy and Elijah Wood.

Fernando Piquer, general manager of the event for this second edition, has also confirmed that BBC journalist Ali Plumb will be hosting some of the panels and has revealed the following names:



Karl Urban (The Boys, Mortal Kombat)

Richard Dean Anderson (MacGyver)

Sean Astin (The Lord of the Rings)

Manu Bennett (Spartacus)

Stefano Caselli (The Amazing Spider-Man)

Yingjue Linda Chen (Trollhunters)

Natasha Liu Bordizzo (Ahsoka)

Jake Busey (Starship Troopers)

Carmen Carnero (Captain Marvel)

Mingjue Helen Chen (K-Pop Demon Hunters)

Chris Condon (That Texas Blood)

Jeremy Crawford (Dungeons & Dragons)

Dan Fogler (Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them)

Denise Gough (Andor)

John DiMaggio (Futurama)

Lukas Ettlin (One Piece)

Iñaki Godoy (One Piece)

Michael Golden (The 'Nam)

Sean Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Reiner Knizia (Lost Cities)

Juanjo Guarnido (Blacksad)

Phillip Kennedy Johnson (Action Comics)

Michael Ironside (Total Recall)

Jorge Jiménez (Batman)

Dave Jones (Lemmings, GTA)

Christopher Lambert (Highlander)

Pepe Larraz (House of X)

Álvaro Martínez Bueno (The Nice House on the Lake)

David Messina (Star Trek)

Dina Meyer (Starship Troopers)

Jason Lee (My Name Is Earl)

Rick Leonardi (Spider-Man 2099)

Laia López (Strawberry Moon)

Pat Mills (2000 AD)

Dan Mora (Batman/Superman: World's Finest)

Kristian Nairn (Game of Thrones)

Pascu y Rodri (Destripando la Historia)

John Romita Jr. (The Amazing Spider-Man)

Michael Rooker (Guardians of the Galaxy)

Denise Richards (Starship Troopers)

Kevin Sussman (The Big Bang Theory)

Yoshihiro Ueda (Dragon Ball Z)

Casper Van Dien (Starship Troopers)

Michael Walsh (The Silver Coin)

Shin'ichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop)

Deborah Ann Woll (True Blood)

Akira Yamaoka (Silent Hill)

Kevin Smith (Clerks)

Mira Sorvino (Mighty Aphrodite)

Yoichi Takahashi (Captain Tsubasa)

Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings)



Furthermore, the director has unveiled the first official poster for SDCCM 2nd Edition, designed by Mingjue Helen Chen, known for her work on K-pop Demon Hunters. The veteran artist has been working in animation for 20 years, on projects ranging from Big Hero 6 to Raya and the Last Dragon and Netflix's new Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. In her illustration for the convention, she created characters that did not previously exist and sought to reflect Málaga's architecture in the background.

Panel Cero de la San Diego Comic-Con Málaga.

Akira Yamaoka will give a concert at San Diego Comic-Con Málaga

Finally, during that Q&A session, the director spoke to Gamereactor, revealing more about the Gaming Plaza, the video games area and its thematic focus. The European and Spanish industries will be better represented, and Piquer highlighted today's announcement by Dave Jones (Lemmings, GTA) and confirmed to Gamereactor that Akira Yamaoka will be giving a concert at SDCCM. Furthermore, it will "probably be the section that receives the most announcements over the next six weeks", with global talent yet to be confirmed and panels currently being organised with various publishers.

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