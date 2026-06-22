Samsung Galaxy Watch gets a bad start

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Samsung's Galaxy Watch series has a decent slice of the overall smartwatch market, but it's off to a rough start for 2026, as reported by 9 to 5 Google.

A new report from Counterpoint Research states that the overall global smartwatch market grew by 4% year-over-year in Q1 2026, but it's not that great for Samsung's Galaxy Watch.

The report found that Galaxy Watch series shipments dropped by 28% year-over-year in Q1 2026. This means that Samsung's market share dropped down from 7% in Q1 2025 to just 5% in Q1 2026.

As a comparison, Apple Watch shipments grew by 21% as attributed to growth in China and Europe and the Watch SE 3, Huawei by 12%, and Xiaomi by 9%. The "Others" category also dropped by 3%, which includes brands like Google's Pixel Watch.

Samsung is set to launch its next Galaxy Watch series - the Galaxy Watch 9 - in July alongside its new foldables.