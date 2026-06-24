Sakamoto Days will return to Netflix for its second season in January 2027

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If you're wondering why there is such a massive amount of animation news being shared as of late, it's because the Annecy Film Festival is underway in south-east France, with this being almost like the animation equivalent of Cannes.

To this end, Netflix has offered up a glimpse at yet another animation project it has in the pipeline, specifically in regards to the second season of the anime Sakamoto Days. Following the first season wrapping up in September 2025, we've now been told that the next round of episodes will be arriving as soon as January 2027, and also been given a teaser of what to expect from these.

A brief logline tailored to the episodes has been shared, which explains Season 2 will revolve around the following: "The hunt for Slur's database takes Sakamoto & Shin to the ultimate assassin training institution."

Check out this early teaser trailer for the next batch of Sakamoto Days episodes, with the firm premiere date likely to be shared later this year when the full trailer also makes its arrival.