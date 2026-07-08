Safer roads crossings cause mangrove land crab's population to rebound in Taiwan

HQ

The mangrove land crab population in Taiwan is currently rebounding, Reuters reports. This is thanks to safer migration routes, as road closures and bamboo bridges have helped protect female crabs at the Taijiang National Park. They now cross roads to reach the sea and release eggs, completing the previously disrupted cycle.

These are successful conservation measures. Park officials share that the observed crab numbers have duplicated in the past year (from more than 5,000 a year in earlier years to over 10,000 in 2025), helped by drastically reduced roadkill during the summer breeding session spanning from July to September.

This isn't important just for the species' conservation alone. Protecting these crabs also helps protect the wider ecosystem in the coast, as the mangrove land crab returns nutrients to the land and supports the coastal forest belt's health. The park also shelters other recovering species, such as the vulnerable black-faced spoonbill.