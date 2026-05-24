Sacha Baron Cohen doesn't think he'll ever bring Borat back again

Sacha Baron Cohen is one of the best-known character actors of the current era, as the British star created and starred as Borat Sagdiyev, Ali G, Bruno Gerhard, and Haffaz Aladeen. But the actor has also appeared in a slate of other roles, including recently in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Mephisto in the Ironheart show.

With some of these epic characters in mind, you may be curious about which Cohen will next play. If so, the folks at Screen Rant asked the actor whether we'd be more likely to see Mephisto or Borat next, to which Cohen gave a very interesting response that might disappoint fans of the latter category.

"I think Mephisto. I don't know if Borat will ever return."

The MCU has a ton of characters in play so a return of Mephisto is incredibly likely, but hearing Cohen speaking about Borat as such does suggest that the actor is finished with playing such controversial and risky characters.

Who would you like to see back first, Mephisto or Borat?