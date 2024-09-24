Henry Cavill want more PvP goodness from Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II

HQ

Henry Cavill is one of the most famous nerds we have today, having played both Superman and Geralt during his career, as well as sharing tips on PC building and Warhammer painting via his Instagram account.

The latter is interesting, because Warhammer seems to be a huge passion for Cavill, who has repeatedly proven to have a really deep knowledge of the subject, and is currently working on a Warhammer series with Amazon. But apparently he also plays Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II.

He writes on Instagram that he likes the game and especially the PvP aspect, which he hopes they will expand:

"Loving the PvP and am really looking forward to it growing and expanding - It has real potential to be absolutely awesome!"

Being the gamer and Warhammer fan that he is, he naturally plays on the highest difficulty level - Angel of Death - noting that it's tough enough that he can't do it alone, something he loves. The game's publisher Focus Entertainment has also weighed in on the comments section, writing:

"When the Emperor's finest warrior is playing, you know it's good."

And we couldn't agree more, Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine II is a really great game. Do you agree with Cavill that the PvP part should be expanded?