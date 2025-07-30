S1mple and Natus Vincere part ways after nine years

HQ

S1mple and Natus Vincere, Natus Vincere and s1mple. For years, the two names have been synonymous and typically with success too, although all good things come to an end, and this is no different.

It has been revealed that Oleksandr "s1mple" Kostyliev is departing Natus Vincere after nine years on the organisation's books. Following a few loan stints elsewhere, s1mple is leaving NAVI and instead signing on a permanent basis with BC.Game Esports, who has acquired the Ukrainian Counter-Strike star.

Speaking about s1mple leaving NAVI, the organisation has issued a statement where it explains: "Today, we want to announce that after 9 years with the club, s1mple is leaving Natus Vincere. We are incredibly grateful to Oleksandr for the journey we traveled together, for countless trophies and a phenomenal 2021, with victories at PGL Major Stockholm, Intel Grand Slam, and other key events, for unforgettable emotions and match highlights that will forever remain in the hearts of fans.

"As part of NAVI, s1mple became HLTV.org's best player of the year three times and earned 21 MVP medals — the GOAT, with a career that has inspired many young, talented players, who have since made it to the Tier 1 scene themselves."

S1mple joins a rebuilding BC.Game Esports, who intend to compete in the ESL Challenger League from next week, meaning additional signings will be incoming. As for NAVI, it's business as usual as s1mple hasn't been a part of the starting line-up for several years.