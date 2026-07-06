Ryanair sets a new monthly record with 21.2 million passengers

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For many years, Ireland's Ryanair has been the leading low-cost airline in Europe, constantly coming up with new ways to save money, which then translates into cheaper airfares. Although several companies have tried to copy their model, they continue to grow, and Flygtorget now reports that a new milestone has been reached.

Last month, they carried 21.2 million passengers, more than any other airline, thereby breaking the record set in August 2025. Ryanair also has a phenomenal ability to fill seats, with a load factor of 95 percent.

There's no indication that this success will slow down anytime soon; on the contrary, Ryanair has ordered 300 Boeing 737 MAX 10s (the only model the company uses to keep costs low), and it seems likely that this new record will be broken again in the not-too-distant future.