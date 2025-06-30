Ryan Gosling must save the world in Project Hail Mary

Usually, when we think of apocalyptic films, it's the Earth in particular that is meeting its end or under threat, leaving humanity to scramble to find a solution. This includes projects like Armageddon or Don't Look Up, but in the near future we're set to face an issue like never before as our sun is dying, but so is every other sun in its vicinity, leaving all but one star as a viable host. So, how do we get there and assure the survival of humanity? Naturally, the solution is to find the only man for the job, an unqualified science teacher played by Ryan Gosling.

Yep, that's basically the premise of Project Hail Mary, the latest film from Amazon MGM Studios. It revolves around a science teacher who is sent into the stars to study a distant star and determine its potential to host human life, an event that sees Gosling's science teacher facing two unexpected issues along the way; both an alien threat and a memory loss too.

The full synopsis explains: "Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction... but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone."

As for when Project Hail Mary will debut, the film will open in theatres on March 20, 2026, and it will also star Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub. It's based on Andy Weir's novel, is directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, and you can see the trailer for the film below.