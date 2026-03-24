Ryan Gosling: "It's not the audience's job to save theaters"

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Movie theaters aren't what they used to be, and audiences seem to be getting more and more disengaged and disenchanted—but why? The most common excuse from Hollywood in recent years has been that the market has changed, that streaming has ruined cinema culture, and that many people are simply too lazy and prefer to stay home on the couch. But according to Ryan Gosling, all of that is just nonsense—a lame excuse.

Instead, the actor believes it's the industry's own fault. It shouldn't be the audience's responsibility to keep movie theaters alive, and Hollywood simply has to give people a good reason to go out and pay. During a screening of Project Hail Mary, he stood in front of the audience and said:

"Six years ago, I got the manuscript. The most ambitious thing I'll ever make, it seemed impossible. It was too good not to give it a shot. Six years later, we did it. Here we are, we're all back in theaters. It's not your job to keep them open, it's our job to make things that make it worth your while to come out."

Brutally straightforward and the numbers from the opening weekend of Project Hail Mary also back up his claim. In short: if the film feels like a "must-see" experience, audiences will flock to the theaters. The problem arises only when the films being shown feel generic and tired.

Do you agree with Gosling?