RuneScape is celebrating 20 years with special event

RuneScape celebrated its 20th anniversary on January 4th, and Jagex didn't let such a momentous occasion pass by. As part of the celebrations the studio started a "Grand Party", which will be in effect throughout January in the Lumbridge Crater. Players will have access to bonuses, rewards, costumes, and other festive activities, but there's more.

The studio will also begin a long anniversary quest-chain that will run all year, as it releases new content over the months. To check all the rewards and prepare yourself thoroughly for the festivities, you can visit the website.

Other then that, Congrats RuneScape!