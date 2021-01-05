Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
RuneScape

RuneScape is celebrating 20 years with special event

Including rewards, festivities, and a year-long quest-chain.

RuneScape celebrated its 20th anniversary on January 4th, and Jagex didn't let such a momentous occasion pass by. As part of the celebrations the studio started a "Grand Party", which will be in effect throughout January in the Lumbridge Crater. Players will have access to bonuses, rewards, costumes, and other festive activities, but there's more.

The studio will also begin a long anniversary quest-chain that will run all year, as it releases new content over the months. To check all the rewards and prepare yourself thoroughly for the festivities, you can visit the website.

Other then that, Congrats RuneScape!

