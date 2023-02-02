Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

news
The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Rumour: Zelda is getting a Lego set with the Deku Tree

There seems to be two sets coming.

HQ

Lego and Nintendo has become best friends in recent years with several great collaborations including interactive Mario kits, a NES console and a huge Bowser statue. And now they seem to be at it again, preparing something new.

According to a leak on the forum Eurobricks (from a market survey), Lego and Nintendo are currently preparing a rather nifty set depicting the Deku Tree, which we got familiar with in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and most recently in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The kit reportedly includes both versions so you can get the one you like best, and it also comes with two versions of Link; the child Link from Ocarina of Time and the blue-tunic Link from Breath of the Wild (as well as Zelda from the latter).

An image leak has also surfaced on Instagram, which you can check out below to get a really blurry picture of what this Lego build looks like. We don't know when it might be released, but given that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in May, it doesn't seem impossible that Lego and Nintendo would want some synergy?

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Thanks, Nintendo Everything.

