Rumour: Zelda is getting a Lego set with the Deku Tree

Lego and Nintendo has become best friends in recent years with several great collaborations including interactive Mario kits, a NES console and a huge Bowser statue. And now they seem to be at it again, preparing something new.

According to a leak on the forum Eurobricks (from a market survey), Lego and Nintendo are currently preparing a rather nifty set depicting the Deku Tree, which we got familiar with in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and most recently in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. The kit reportedly includes both versions so you can get the one you like best, and it also comes with two versions of Link; the child Link from Ocarina of Time and the blue-tunic Link from Breath of the Wild (as well as Zelda from the latter).

An image leak has also surfaced on Instagram, which you can check out below to get a really blurry picture of what this Lego build looks like. We don't know when it might be released, but given that The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is coming in May, it doesn't seem impossible that Lego and Nintendo would want some synergy?

