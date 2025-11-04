Rumour: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer will show before Wicked: For Good

HQ

Nintendo and Illumination hasn't been sharing a whole lot of official information about The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as it was only in September that we first really got to meet the film and learn about it. But with the premiere as little as five months away and set for April 3, 2026, it looks like we'll soon get to see more about the project.

Insider MyTimeToShineHello has taken to social media to report that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer will be shown ahead of Wicked: For Good. They go on to add that this means we should expect the trailer to appear online before November 21, meaning it's likely only a few weeks away at most.

They go on further to add that the trailer could also show ahead of Zootropolis 2 later in November, but that its theatrical debut will be in front of Wicked: For Good when it opens on the 21st of November.

For more on The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, check out the possible plot points and new characters that were leaked recently.