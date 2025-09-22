Possible plot and new characters to appear in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie leaked

HQ

When at the recent Nintendo Direct Chris Meledandri, head of animation studio Illumination, and Shigeru Miyamoto opened the way for the 40th anniversary celebrations of the Japanese release of Super Mario Bros. with the teaser for the sequel, many of us smiled when we saw that its official title would be The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, as it is one of the best 3D titles in the plumber's history.

In fact, there is a very specific dialogue in The Super Mario Bros. Movie in which Princess Peach talks about there being "a whole Galaxy of worlds out there". Such a specific choice of words was telling enough, but with little Luma trapped by Bowser only talking about death, the canon of Galaxy in Nintendo's cinematic universe was assured.

The bad news is that with a release date as close as 3 April 2026, it means the film is already pretty much complete, and that's led to the leak of little details of its story over the past few weeks. But what we bring you now is much bigger. Important spoiler warning at this point.

Cinemark Chile has mistakenly leaked the full plot of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which features Wario as the new early villain, plus the rise of Bowser Jr. and the 7 Koopalings as enemies of Mario, Luigi, Peach and Toad, plus new friends Rosalina and Yoshi. With such a cast on both sides, the question will be whether they manage to give enough on-screen prominence to all of them, and perhaps the footage of this sequel will be superior to that of Super Mario Bros: The Movie. The leaked plot goes like this:

"After receiving the key to the city for saving their Brooklyn home, Mario and Luigi enjoy life as heroes for the first time. But the celebration soon attracts an old acquaintance: Wario, a former co-worker who, blinded by greed, is willing to do anything to steal their glory.

What begins as a feud on Earth soon connects to a greater danger: Bowser Jr., Bowser's son, has secretly emerged and taken control of the mysterious centre of the universe, with a plan that threatens to extend the Koopa empire far beyond the Mushroom Kingdom.

To stop him, the brothers embark on a journey through unlikely worlds alongside Peach, Yoshi and Princess Rosalina, who must protect their Lumas before they are consumed by darkness. Each step reveals more dangerous trials, and a black market of forbidden stars will bring them face to face with truths they never imagined.

But it's not all in their hands: seven elite Koopa Hunters have been released, one for every corner of the galaxy, and their mission is simple... Make sure no one can challenge the new order that Bowser. Jr intends to erect."

What do you think of this approach to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie? For us, it just makes us want to go to the cinema on April 3rd to see if it's true.