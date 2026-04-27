Rumour: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is set to be released on home video on 5 May

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Universal could be lowering the six-week (or 45-day) window between the theatrical release of its films and their arrival on streaming video-on-demand platforms. And it would do so with its 2026 heavyweight. That's right, rumours now suggest that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be released on home video on 5 May. That is, next week.

In fact, if you search on Prime Video, the platform already lets you 'pre-order' the film in UHD for €17.99, whilst if you want to buy The Super Mario Bros. Movie alongside it, the bundle will cost you €22.99.

There's still no word on the official release date, but some sources specialising in this sort of news are already taking it for granted that we'll see the return of Mario, Luigi and Peach, and the arrival of Estela, Bowsy and Yoshi in a few days' time.

Are you going to buy Super Mario Galaxy: The Movie on video-on-demand?