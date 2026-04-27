The Super Mario Galaxy Movie continues theatrical success by surpassing $870 million in cinemas

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It's been a pretty epic weekend at the box office, as several films have had an excellent few days. Not only has Michael opened to a whopping $213 million reception, but Project Hail Mary has now surpassed the $600 million milestone and is edging ever closer to becoming the second-biggest film of 2026 so far.

Beyond this, the current behemoth of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie had yet another brilliant weekend, raking in tens of millions of dollars and now getting even closer to the elusive billion-dollar marker that no film has overcome so far this calendar year.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has now surpassed $871 million at the global box office, after including the tallies from Sunday, April 26. This means it needs to generate less than $130 million to become a billion-dollar movie, a feat that is within reach and possible considering the fantastic legs that animated films tend to possess and also the lack of animated competition in cinemas for the foreseeable future.

If you haven't yet seen The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, be sure to read our dedicated review.