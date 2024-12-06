Rumour: Split Fiction will be unveiled next week and released in March

HQ

It's been close to two months since Hazelight, the creators of It Takes Two, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons and A Way Out, stated that the studio's next game will be a new intellectual property and gave us hints about what its title is. A few days later, reliable leaker billbil-kun reported that the game will be called Split Fiction and a few other minor details, but he isn't going to stop there.

The French fellow now claims that Split Fiction is set to launch on the 6th of March, so you can expect to get confirmation of this when the game's first trailer debuts on The Game Awards next Friday (Thursday evening for those of you further west).