Rumour: Hazelight's next title is called Split Fiction and has diagonal split-screen co-op

Last week we got the first official sign of life from Josef Fares and Hazelight's upcoming title, which was confirmed on Instagram to be a new co-op game in a brand new series apparently called "S*** ******N" (according to an X post from Fares).

But the image also included some sketches, which were left open to interpretation. Now one of the gaming world's most prominent leakers has struck again, and tells us more about what we can expect. We're talking about billbil-kun, who writes via Dealabs that the title of the game is Split Fiction, which has been in development for over two years.

But wait, you might be thinking, that name doesn't fit into "S*** ******N", and you're absolutely right. However, Fares has since updated his post, and if you check it out now, it says "S**** ******N" instead - which means that billbil-kun may be right.

According to billbil-kun, the split squares on the post-it note in the Instagram-post, which you can see below, show how the image will be split up during the adventure. Basically, it looks like we'll be playing split-screen co-op with screen cut horizontally (which is the most common in the gaming world), but also vertically, and diagonally, which could change things up quite a bit.

These are all rumours for now, but Hazelight is celebrating ten years as a studio in November, and Fares has previously promised that we'll see Hazelight's next project this year. So either the tenth anniversary and/or The Game Awards are the most likely occasions to see more.