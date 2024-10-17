It Takes Two studio confirms its next game is a new IP

HQ

Yesterday, Hazelight confirmed that It Takes Two has sold more than 20 million copies. Jonas chose to end his article by reiterating that the studio is set to reveal its next game before 2025, and that some unfounded rumours claimed it would be a sequel to 2021's big hit. Now we know that the last part is completely false.

The Swedish studio confirms that the game it'll announce later this year will be a new intellectual property, so not a sequel to It Takes Two, Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons or A Way Out. Electronic Arts has added a tiny bit of extra information by announcing that its EA Originals brand will publish this co-op game as well.

Finally, Josef Fares has decided to get our brains working by stating the game's title will be S*** ******N. Stop Between? Star Kitchen? Sick Pokémon? It's also worth taking an extra look at the yellow post-it notes. Are the game's main characters called Mio and Zoe?

What do you think the game is called, and when will it be announced?