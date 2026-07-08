Rumour: Pokémon Winds/Waves has the highest number of new Pokémon ever

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The Pokémon games of recent years haven't quite managed to live up to what many gamers are looking for: a more vibrant and open world with significantly updated graphics. Fortunately, that's exactly what's on the cards, and it's coming as early as 2027.

That's when Pokémon Winds/Waves is set to be released, and now the often-reliable insider Centro Leaks has some news to share. The source claims that we can look forward to "the highest number of new Pokémon ever in a Pokémon game." So what does that mean exactly, you might wonder? Well, apparently there will be "around 300 new Pokémon / forms," and a new "battle mechanic will introduce special weather forms for some Pokémon."

Centro Leaks writes that there was some hesitation about even posting the rumour because the number is so high that it seems unlikely, but after hearing similar information from multiple sources, it's considered fairly likely to be accurate.

Of course, it's still just a rumour, but let's all keep our fingers collectively crossed that it's true.