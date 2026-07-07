Rumour: Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull and join McLaren, in place of Oscar Piastri

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Max Verstappen is not enjoying the new Formula 1 regulations, and in fact, he has gone from almost winning a fifth F1 Championship in a row with Red Bull, to only achieving two podiums in the first seven races in 2026, standing seventh in the Formula 1 standings. The Dutchman has previously expressed that working with the team, a "second family", is the main thing that drives him to continue in the sport... but now reports suggest he may be leaving the Red Bull family altohether.

On Tuesday, PlanetF1 said that McLaren and Max Verstappen are in the closing stages of a lengthy negotiation, according to "multiple paddock sources".

The outlet explains that, after Verstappen suffered a rear wing failure at the British GP on Sunday and failed to score points, it is now mathematically impossible for him to be in the top two positions in the Drivers' Championship by the summer break... which would allow him to activate an exit clause, giving them freedom to talk to other teams.

Apparently, Red Bull tried to buy Verstappen out of that release clause, but Verstappen refused, which angered bosses at Red Bull, seeing how their star driver failed to commit on his future at the team, with the team believing they have done more than enough to earn Verstappen's faith.

The Verstappen-McLaren deal is "imminent," according to some sources

The choice of McLaren would make sense because one of Verstappen's closest friends in Red Bull, his race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, after having worked together since 2016, has already signed with McLaren, although he will join after the 2027 season. Other key figures in Red Bull would be leaving soon, or have already left, such as Rob Marshall, the current chief technical officer at McLaren.

If 'Mad Max' were to leave Red Bull, he would likely exchange places with the Australian Oscar Piastri at McLaren, who is also unhappy at the team after failing to win last year's championship. "Verstappen's discussions with McLaren regarding the seat currently occupied by the Australian are said to have advanced significantly - to the point where prominent sources have suggested a deal, believed to initially be for three years, is 'imminent'", said PlanetF1. We will see if Verstappen end up racing for McLaren in 2027, which would be F1's biggest shock since Hamilton leaving Mercedes and joining Ferrari...