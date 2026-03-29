Max Verstappen describes new Formula 1 as "anti-driving", ponders retirement

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Four-time World Champion Max Verstappen finished eighth in the accident-prone Japanese Grand Prix on Sunday, won by Andrea Kimi Antonelli, helped by coincidental circumstances when Oliver Bearman crashed. The Dutchman is ninth in the championship, sixty points behind leader Antonelli, already making it very difficult for him to fight for the championship, after losing it by only two points last year.

In an interview with BBC Sport, Verstappen said that he can accept being seventh or eight, and he knows that he can't be fighting for a podium every time ("I'm very realistic in that and I've been there before. I've not only been winning in F1"), but the worst part is not enjoying himself.

"When you are in P7 or P8 and you are not enjoying the whole formula behind it, it doesn't feel natural to a racing driver. Of course I try to adapt to it, but it's not nice the way you have to race. It's really anti-driving. Then at one point, yeah, it's just not what I want to do.

"And of course you can look at it and make a lot of money. Great. But at the end of the day it's not about money any more because this has always been my passion."

Verstappen was asked directly if he was considering his future in F1, and confirmed he is thinking about "everything": "You just think about is it worth it? Or do I enjoy being more at home with my family? Seeing my friends more when you're not enjoying your sport?". He says he enjoys some aspect, like working with the team, a "second family", but that changes when he gets into the car...

Verstappen may change motorsport in the future...

Verstappen, 28-year-old, has always disapproved the new hybrid engines regulations, that force drivers to recharge the battery several times per lap, which usually means more overtaking, meaning it's more exciting for viewers, but many drivers and fans have claimed it's not "pure driving". Verstappen also mentioned other projects he is excited about, like sports cars (and he is participating in an iconic endurance race in May) so if things doesn't change, Verstappen's short-term future may be away from the Formula 1...