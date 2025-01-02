Rumour: Genki to unveil Nintendo Switch 2 details at CES 2025

HQ

The buzz around Nintendo Switch 2 continues to grow, and now Genki, a renowned video game accessory maker funded through Kickstarter, has promised to reveal insights about the highly anticipated console. The announcement, tied to Genki's upcoming showcase at CES 2025 on January 7, has sparked excitement among fans eager for any news as Nintendo remains tight-lipped about its plans.

This reveal comes amidst a flurry of leaks, including alleged hardware components and accessory listings on Chinese retail sites. Genki's presence at CES, where it plans to share updates about its own projects and discuss any Switch 2 details it can, suggests the company may reveal hints about the console's design or compatibility—likely steering clear of anything that could provoke Nintendo's notorious legal team.

As the gaming community waits for official word from Nintendo, third-party creators like Genki are helping fill the gap, teasing just enough to keep the excitement alive. With the Switch's massive success, the expectations for its successor are sky-high. Could CES 2025 finally give fans the clues they've been craving?

What features are on your wishlist for Nintendo's next big console?

You might be interested:

