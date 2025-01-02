Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 might arrive ahead of schedule due to leaks

HQ

Nintendo has officially confirmed that the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to launch before March 31, 2025. However, the company hasn't revealed a specific date, and now, some analysts believe the console could arrive even sooner. Industry expert Serkan Toto, CEO of Kantan Games, hinted that Nintendo might be considering an earlier announcement due to the constant leaks regarding the console's features and specs. In an interview with Eurogamer, Toto suggested that Nintendo may take action to reveal the device sooner than expected, as it's not pleased with the ongoing leaks.

Toto emphasized that a launch could happen as early as January, which would give the company a chance to counter the information already circulating online. The leaks have been mostly about the Switch 2's features, such as its improved resolution (1080p at 8 inches), enhanced performance, and compatibility with existing controllers like Joy-Cons and Pro controllers. Moreover, it's expected to support 240 FPS, a significant upgrade over the current model's 60 FPS.

The Switch 2 is also rumored to include a USB-C port for charging, a new dock supporting up to 4K, and an upgraded battery life. While the design might feature a vibrant orange and blue color scheme, details are still scarce. As more leaks surface, fans are eager to see the first official trailer and finally confirm the features and design of Nintendo's upcoming console.

Will Nintendo stick to its March 2025 launch window, or will it surprise fans with an earlier release?

