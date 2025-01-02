Rumour: Nintendo Switch 2 patent confirms DLSS support

HQ

Nintendo fans have been eagerly awaiting the next-gen Switch, and it looks like their patience may soon pay off. Leaks and patents have started to surface, providing exciting details about the highly anticipated Nintendo Switch 2. A recently published patent, originally filed in 2023, confirms that the new console will include DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) technology, which could significantly enhance gaming performance.

The patent describes a system that uses AI to upscale image resolution, improving game visuals and performance on lower-end hardware. It also mentions the ability to reduce game file sizes, with a 4K texture game potentially shrinking from 60GB to just 20GB—making it possible to fit larger titles on smaller Switch cartridges. This could make for a much smoother and faster gaming experience, even with the console's hardware limitations.

The latest patent also supports earlier rumors that the Switch 2 will run on Nvidia hardware, based on leaked images of internal components circulating online. With all this buzz, it's clear that Nintendo is preparing something big for fans.

As the leaks continue to build, the question on everyone's mind is: What other features are we going to see in the new Nintendo Switch 2?

