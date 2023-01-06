Rumour: Destiny 2 Guardian Games Will Launch in April

HQ

A lot of eyes on Bungie right now are watching to see what the company will come up with after it was bought out by Sony early in 2022. However, alongside working on multiple new projects, Bungie still has plenty of support to give to Destiny 2, its popular live-service game.

Even before the launch of the new Lightfall expansion, though, we might know about two other big things coming to Destiny 2 in 2023. Namely, we're reportedly going to see a Guardian Games return in April, and the beginning of Season 21 in May.

The specific dates come from Insider Gaming, who predict that the Guardian Games are set to launch on the 18th of April while Season 21 will kick off on the 23rd of May.

The Guardian Games are an interesting event in Destiny 2, as they pit each class against one another to see which will reign supreme over three weeks of intense competition. If they are set to return in April, a lot of Destiny 2 players will be scrapping to put their favourite class on top.