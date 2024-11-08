Rumour: Barry Keoghan's Joker is getting his own TV series

HQ

Surely no one has missed that the TV series The Penguin has become a well-deserved smash hit, and now millions of fans around the world are waiting to see the conclusion of the eighth and final episode on Monday night.

There has already been talk that there could be more series based on The Batman universe and now reliable movie insider Jeff Sneider reports that the Joker is next in line. The character was played in The Batman by Barry Keoghan, who will apparently reprise the role in his own TV series, to be set between The Batman: Part II and III.

The idea is that he will appear in movie number two, to lay the groundwork for the TV series.

We don't yet know who the main villain of The Batman: Part II will be, but there has been speculation that it will be the Joker. However, if Matt Reeves takes a similar approach as he did with The Penguin, Joker will probably only have a minor role in the movie, and then blossom into his own series.

What do you think of this project, assuming Sneider is right?