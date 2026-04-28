Rumour: Assassin's Creed Hexe to launch in June 2027

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It's understood that around 50 developers at Ubisoft have been removed from the upcoming Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe. Over the course of recent months, we've seen lead roles on the project leave. Just yesterday, we caught that the game's director left Ubisoft. This may not sound like a good sign, but apparently things are still on track for Hexe to release relatively soon.

This comes via a report from Insider Gaming, which states that the removal of 50 developers from the project is largely to reduce the overall budget. Most of the developers that were working on Assassin's Creed Hexe have now been moved to Ubisoft's Interproject team, where they can continue to work towards getting a new project within a three-month period.

Assassin's Creed Hexe is believed to be targeting a June 2027 release date, but apparently this could slip to a release some time in the Holiday period next year, due to the scaling back of the development team. It's also noted that Assassin's Creed Hexe won't be as magical as perhaps we'd first thought, with the witchcraft being more closely linked with alchemy and chemistry in the game. A cat companion, for example, has recently been removed.