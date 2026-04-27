Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe's game director leaves Ubisoft two months after creative director departed too

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If you asked an Assassin's Creed fan what their most-anticipated project in the series is, many would likely bring up Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe, a title that was announced years ago (at the same time as Codename Red, AKA Shadows) and which takes the series to Salem around when the Witch Trials were happening in the region. It seems like Ubisoft has something unique and exciting on their hands with the premise, which is what makes its turbulent development all the more worrying.

Following on from the project losing its creative director a couple of months ago, a role that was filled by Assassin's Creed veteran Jean Guesdon, now Codename Hexe has also lost its game director. Benoit Richer has decided to leave Ubisoft and to move over to the indie development space as part of the team at Servo Games, as was revealed in a post on LinkedIn.

It's unclear what Ubisoft intends to do to fill Richer's role as game director on the project, but it doesn't paint a great picture for the production of Codename Hexe, which continues to haemorrhage key and veteran talent with little to show to the public at the same time.