Rumour: Apex Legends on Nintendo Switch could launch February 2

The leaks are coming in thick and fast right now for the Nintendo Switch. Yesterday we reported that a listing for Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville on Switch had been leaked online, and now it's been suggested that Apex Legends might also be joining its catalogue. A Japanese trailer for the free-to-play shooter has detailed that the version will be arriving on February 2, alongside the game's eighth season.

A translation of the trailer's description reads: "And on February 2nd, it will be possible to play on Switch at the same time as the start of Season 8!"

Of course, these leaks should be taken with a pinch of salt, but as it is EA posting the leak this time around, it does seem pretty credible. The game was also previously announced to be coming to the Nintendo Switch in 2020, but this was delayed indefinitely with director Chad Grenier stating the team wanted to make the game "the great experience Switch players deserve." So an early 2021 release doesn't seem like it would be entirely impossible.

Thanks, Nintendo Life.