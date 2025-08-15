Rumors point to Paladin's return in Diablo IV

HQ

Rumors are once again swirling in the Diablo IV community after sharp-eyed fans digging through the game's files following a server update have uncovered some cryptic yet intriguing breadcrumbs — ones that suggest the Paladin might be making its way into the game as a playable class. For those who remember the glory days, the Paladin was a fan favorite in Diablo II, offering a near-perfect mix of magical buffs and sword-swinging prowess.

The files in question bear the mysterious label 2.5.Xpaladin.67961. One current theory is that "2.5" refers to an upcoming expansion for Diablo IV, which is expected to launch sometime next year. Now two years old, the game originally released with five classes — Barbarian, Sorcerer, Druid, Rogue, and Necromancer — and saw its first new addition, the Spiritborn, in last year's Vessel of Hatred expansion.

So the big question is: which class were you hoping to see next in Diablo IV?